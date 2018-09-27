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DHLPBO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator DHLPBO (Dynamic High/Low Percentage Band Overlay). Unlike DHLBO, which displays two bands calculated based on the Highs/Lows of the range, this indicator constantly narrows the channel width by a certain percentage throughout the whole range.
It has two input parameters:
- Period;
- Expansion.
Calculations:
Up band = Max-(Max-Min) * (MaxIndex) * Expansion/100.0 Dn band = Min+(Max-Min) * (MinIndex) * Expansion/100.0
where:
- Min, Max - the lowest and the highest prices in the Period range;
- MinIndex, MaxIndex - the minimum and maximum value indexes, shifted by a step of 1.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21715
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