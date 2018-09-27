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DHLBO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The DHLBO (Dynamic High/Low Band Overlay) indicator shows on the price chart two bands calculated based on the range Highs/Lows.
It has two input parameters:
- Period;
- Expansion.
Calculations:
Up band = Min+(Max-Min)*Expansion Dn band = Max-(Max-Min)*Expansion
where:
- Min, Max - the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21714
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