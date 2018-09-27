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Indicators

DHLBO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

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1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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DHLBO.mq5 (9.32 KB) view
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The DHLBO (Dynamic High/Low Band Overlay) indicator shows on the price chart two bands calculated based on the range Highs/Lows.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period;
  • Expansion.

Calculations:

Up band = Min+(Max-Min)*Expansion
Dn band = Max-(Max-Min)*Expansion

where:

  • Min, Max - the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21714

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