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Deviation_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Deviation Oscillator - a volatility oscillator which represents a difference between the price and the MA, normalized within the selected range.
There are four input parameters:
- MA period - MA period;
- Min/Max period - the range of values for normalization;
- Method - calculation method;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
DO = nf * (PD - Min) - 100.0
where:
PD = Applied price - MA(Applied price, MA period, Method) nf = 200.0 / (Max-Min)
- Max, Min - the maximum and minimum PD values in the 'Min/Max period' range.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21713
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