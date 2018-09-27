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Indicators

Deviation_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Deviation Oscillator - a volatility oscillator which represents a difference between the price and the MA, normalized within the selected range.

There are four input parameters:

  • MA period - MA period;
  • Min/Max period - the range of values for normalization;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

DO = nf * (PD - Min) - 100.0

where:

PD = Applied price - MA(Applied price, MA period, Method)
nf = 200.0 / (Max-Min)
  • Max, Min - the maximum and minimum PD values in the 'Min/Max period' range.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21713

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