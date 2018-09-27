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Delta_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Delta Oscillator indicator displays the difference in the Delta indicator lines as a histogram.
The indicator has no input parameters.
Calculations:
OSC = Price - Delta
where:
Delta = Price + Diff Diff = Log10(PrevPrice / Price) Price = (Open + High + Low + Close) / 4.0
Fig. 1. Delta_oscillator
Fig. 2. Delta_oscillator + Delta indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21712
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