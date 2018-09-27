The Delta indicator draws two lines: the bar average price line (OHLC)/4 and the line of the decimal logarithm of the current to previous (OHLC)/4 prices ratio.

Deviation Oscillator - a volatility oscillator which represents a difference between the price and the MA, normalized within the selected range.

The DHLBO (Dynamic High/Low Band Overlay) indicator shows on the price chart two bands calculated based on the range Highs/Lows.