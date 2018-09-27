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Indicators

Delta_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Delta Oscillator indicator displays the difference in the Delta indicator lines as a histogram.

The indicator has no input parameters.

Calculations:

OSC = Price - Delta

where:

Delta = Price + Diff
Diff = Log10(PrevPrice / Price)
Price = (Open + High + Low + Close) / 4.0

Fig. 1. Delta_oscillator

Fig. 1. Delta_oscillator


Fig. 2. Delta_oscillator + Delta indicator

Fig. 2. Delta_oscillator + Delta indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21712

Delta Delta

The Delta indicator draws two lines: the bar average price line (OHLC)/4 and the line of the decimal logarithm of the current to previous (OHLC)/4 prices ratio.

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