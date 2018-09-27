Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Delta - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7248
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Delta indicator draws two lines:
- Red - the bar average price line (OHLC)/4;
- Green - the line of the decimal logarithm of the current to previous (OHLC)/4 prices ratio.
The indicator has no input parameters.
Calculations:
Delta = Price + Diff
where:
Diff = Log10(PrevPrice / Price) Price = (Open + High + Low + Close) / 4.0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21711
Darvas_Box
A channel filter indicator Darvas Box.Damiani_Volatmeter
Damiani Volatmeter - trend/flat determining algorithm.
Delta_Oscillator
The Delta Oscillator indicator displays the difference in the Delta indicator lines as a histogram.Deviation_Oscillator
Deviation Oscillator - a volatility oscillator which represents a difference between the price and the MA, normalized within the selected range.