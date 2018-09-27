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Darvas_Box - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Darvas Box indicator by Nicolas Darvas is a channel filter indicator.
The indicator has no input parameters.
Nicolas Darvas invested in stocks and traded the channel breakout (boxes determining the High and Low price areas over a period of time). A buy trade is performed when the volume increases and the channel is broken. Using this strategy, Nicolas Darvas earned two million out of 10 thousand of investments for a year and a half. Trading was conducted in a strongly bullish market.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21706
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