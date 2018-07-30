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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend Trigger Factor - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Trigger Factor was described by M.H. Pee in the Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine in December, 2004.
This version is adding T3 smoothing (to lessen false signals) and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.
KAMA Keltner Сhannel
Keltner Channel calculated as Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) +- ATR distance for the bands.JMA Keltner Сhannel
Keltner Channel calculated as JMA (Jurik Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.
Trend Trigger Factor JMA
Trend Trigger Factor indicator with JMA (Jurik Moving Average) smoothing to lessen false signals and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.Trend Scalp
Trend Trigger Factor indicator ported to MQL5 from wrongly coded version for MetaTrader 4.