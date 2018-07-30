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Indicators

JMA Keltner Сhannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Keltner Channel is usually calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.

Since SMA is the slowest moving average, here is a version that uses a much "faster" moving average for the calculation instead: the JMA (Jurik Moving Average) that is very well known for its smoothness too. That should help in faster response to volatile markets.

NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as Non Lag MA +- ATR distance for the bands.

Juice Juice

Juice is a standard deviation indicator that shows if the deviation is below or above some fixed level. That way it can show if the volatility is increased or not compared to that level.

KAMA Keltner Сhannel KAMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) +- ATR distance for the bands.

Trend Trigger Factor Trend Trigger Factor

Trend Trigger Factor indicator with T3 smoothing (to lessen false signals) and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.