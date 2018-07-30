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JMA Keltner Сhannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Keltner Channel is usually calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.
Since SMA is the slowest moving average, here is a version that uses a much "faster" moving average for the calculation instead: the JMA (Jurik Moving Average) that is very well known for its smoothness too. That should help in faster response to volatile markets.
Keltner Channel calculated as Non Lag MA +- ATR distance for the bands.Juice
Juice is a standard deviation indicator that shows if the deviation is below or above some fixed level. That way it can show if the volatility is increased or not compared to that level.
Keltner Channel calculated as Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) +- ATR distance for the bands.Trend Trigger Factor
Trend Trigger Factor indicator with T3 smoothing (to lessen false signals) and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.