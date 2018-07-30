Keltner Channel calculated as Non Lag MA +- ATR distance for the bands.

Keltner Channel calculated as JMA (Jurik Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.

Trend Trigger Factor indicator with T3 smoothing (to lessen false signals) and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.

Trend Trigger Factor indicator with JMA (Jurik Moving Average) smoothing to lessen false signals and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.