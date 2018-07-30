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KAMA Keltner Сhannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Keltner Channel is usually calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.
In the series of different types of Keltner Channel indicators, here is a version that is adaptive too. In this version, Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) is used for calculation, which makes it a good choice whenever the indicator should adjust itself to market conditions automatically.
Keltner Channel calculated as JMA (Jurik Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel
Keltner Channel calculated as Non Lag MA +- ATR distance for the bands.
Trend Trigger Factor indicator with T3 smoothing (to lessen false signals) and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.Trend Trigger Factor JMA
Trend Trigger Factor indicator with JMA (Jurik Moving Average) smoothing to lessen false signals and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.