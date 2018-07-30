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Indicators

KAMA Keltner Сhannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Keltner Channel is usually calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.

In the series of different types of Keltner Channel indicators, here is a version that is adaptive too. In this version, Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) is used for calculation, which makes it a good choice whenever the indicator should adjust itself to market conditions automatically.

JMA Keltner Сhannel JMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as JMA (Jurik Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.

NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as Non Lag MA +- ATR distance for the bands.

Trend Trigger Factor Trend Trigger Factor

Trend Trigger Factor indicator with T3 smoothing (to lessen false signals) and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.

Trend Trigger Factor JMA Trend Trigger Factor JMA

Trend Trigger Factor indicator with JMA (Jurik Moving Average) smoothing to lessen false signals and some extras in order to make the trend triggering state easier.