CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Juice - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8174
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Juice.mq5 (7.72 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

For some time there was an indicator called Juice that was used in many systems. This is MetaTrader 5 version of that indicator.

What is it actually? It is a standard deviation indicator that shows if the deviation is below or above some fixed level. That way it can show if the volatility is increased or not compared to that level. So, it is not a directional indicator, but shows times of increased or decreased market volatility and should be used as such.

Elliot Oscillator Simple Elliot Oscillator Simple

This version of Elliot Oscillator allows you to chose periods of calculation.

Range Oscillator + Bands (Smoothed) Range Oscillator + Bands (Smoothed)

This version is the smoothed version of the original Range Oscillator + Bands indicator. Smoothing is cleaning up some false signals and, since the smoothing method is JMA (which has very small lag) the added lag is as small as it can be making it much easier to use in a lot of decision situations.

NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as Non Lag MA +- ATR distance for the bands.

JMA Keltner Сhannel JMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as JMA (Jurik Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.