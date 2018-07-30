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NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Keltner Channel is usually calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.
Since SMA is the slowest moving average, here is a version that uses a much "faster" moving average for the calculation instead: the Non Lag MA. That should help in faster response to volatile markets.
Juice is a standard deviation indicator that shows if the deviation is below or above some fixed level. That way it can show if the volatility is increased or not compared to that level.Elliot Oscillator Simple
This version of Elliot Oscillator allows you to chose periods of calculation.
Keltner Channel calculated as JMA (Jurik Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.KAMA Keltner Сhannel
Keltner Channel calculated as Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) +- ATR distance for the bands.