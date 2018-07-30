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Indicators

NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Keltner Channel is usually calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.

Since SMA is the slowest moving average, here is a version that uses a much "faster" moving average for the calculation instead: the Non Lag MA. That should help in faster response to volatile markets.

Juice Juice

Juice is a standard deviation indicator that shows if the deviation is below or above some fixed level. That way it can show if the volatility is increased or not compared to that level.

Elliot Oscillator Simple Elliot Oscillator Simple

This version of Elliot Oscillator allows you to chose periods of calculation.

JMA Keltner Сhannel JMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as JMA (Jurik Moving Average) +- ATR distance for the bands.

KAMA Keltner Сhannel KAMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) +- ATR distance for the bands.