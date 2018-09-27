Twiggs Money Flow is an indicator by Colin Twiggs, which uses Welles Wilder's Moving Average.

It has one configurable parameter:

Period - calculation period.

Calculations: TMF = WMA(ADV) / WMA(Volume) where: WMA - Wilder's Smoothing Average with the smoothing average k = 1/Period ADV = Volume * (2*Close - TRL - TRH) / TR TRH = Maximum(High, PrevClose) TRL = Minimum(Low, PrevClose) TR = TRH-TRL