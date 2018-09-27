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Indicators

Twiggs_Money_Flow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Twiggs Money Flow is an indicator by Colin Twiggs, which uses Welles Wilder's Moving Average.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Calculations:

TMF = WMA(ADV) / WMA(Volume)

where:

WMA - Wilder's Smoothing Average with the smoothing average k = 1/Period
ADV = Volume * (2*Close - TRL - TRH) / TR
TRH = Maximum(High, PrevClose)
TRL = Minimum(Low, PrevClose)
TR = TRH-TRL

Interpretation:

  • Positive values of Twiggs Money Flow point to a bullish trend in the market, negative values indicate a bearish trend.
  • The greater the oscillator value (above or below zero), the stronger the signal.
  • Long position entry is performed when the resistance line is broken upwards and Twiggs Money Flow is above zero.
  • Short position entry is performed when the support line is broken downwards and Twiggs Money Flow is above zero.
  • The divergence of the oscillator line and the price also provides good signals:
    • Long position entry at a bullish divergence.
    • Short position entry at a bearish divergence.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21687

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