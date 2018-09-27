A signal indicator YABSI. It shows Buy and Sell labels on the price chart.

It has one parameter:

Show price typical - display of the typical price line, based on which the calculation is performed, Yes/No.

Calculations: if (Close[1] < High and PriceTypical[2] < Close[1]) or PriceTypical[3] < Close[1] : a Sell signal .

or : . If (Close[1] > Low and PriceTypical[2] > Close[1]) or PriceTypical[3] > Close[1]: a Buy signal .

Note that in order to avoid false entries, signals should be filtered using direction indicators, oscillators and overbought/oversold zones or support/resistance levels.