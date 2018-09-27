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Indicators

WMAO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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WMAO.mq5 (12.16 KB) view
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WMAO (Wilder's Moving Average Oscillator) - an oscillator based on Welles Wilder's Moving Average.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Fast WMA period - fast WMA calculation period;
  • Slow WMA period - slow WMA calculation period;
  • WMA applied price - price used for the calculation of both WMAs.

Calculations:

WMAO = FastWMA - SlowWMA

where:

FastWMA = WMA(WMA applied price, Fast WMA period)
SlowWMA = WMA(WMA applied price, Slow WMA period)
WMA = Wilders Moving Average

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21685

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