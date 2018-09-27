Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WMAO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4909
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
WMAO (Wilder's Moving Average Oscillator) - an oscillator based on Welles Wilder's Moving Average.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Fast WMA period - fast WMA calculation period;
- Slow WMA period - slow WMA calculation period;
- WMA applied price - price used for the calculation of both WMAs.
Calculations:
WMAO = FastWMA - SlowWMA
where:
FastWMA = WMA(WMA applied price, Fast WMA period) SlowWMA = WMA(WMA applied price, Slow WMA period) WMA = Wilders Moving Average
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21685
WMA
The Wilder's Smoothing Average (WMA) indicator.Williams_Thrust
The signal and information indicator Williams Thrust is based on two Williams' Percent Range indicators with different periods and their average values.
YABSI
A signal indicator YABSI. It shows Buy and Sell labels on the price chart.Twiggs_Money_Flow
Twiggs Money Flow is an indicator by Colin Twiggs, which uses Welles Wilder's Moving Average.