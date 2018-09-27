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Indicators

TriggerLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Triggerlines.mq5 (11.01 KB) view
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The TriggerLines trend indicator draws two moving average lines colored in accordance with the trend direction:

  • Up - green;
  • Down - red.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period (line 1);
  • Smoothing - smoothing period (line 2);
  • Applied price - price used for the calculation of the two lines.

Calculations:

WT = 6.0 * sum / K
Signal = EMA(WT, Smoothing)

where:

sum = sum of (LV * Applied price) over the Period range
LV = (Period+1)/3
K = Period * (Period+1)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21698

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