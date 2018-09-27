The signal and information indicator Williams Thrust is based on two Williams' Percent Range indicators with different periods and their average values.

There are five inputs:

First WPR period - first WPR calculation period;

- first WPR calculation period; First MA period - first WPR averaging period;

- first WPR averaging period; Second WPR period - second WPR calculation period;

- second WPR calculation period; Second MA period - second WPR averaging period;

- second WPR averaging period; MA method - averaging calculation method.