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Williams_Thrust - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The signal and information indicator Williams Thrust is based on two Williams' Percent Range indicators with different periods and their average values.
There are five inputs:
- First WPR period - first WPR calculation period;
- First MA period - first WPR averaging period;
- Second WPR period - second WPR calculation period;
- Second MA period - second WPR averaging period;
- MA method - averaging calculation method.
Calculations:
if FirstWPR > FirstMA and SecondWPR > SecondMA - a Buy signal.
If FirstWPR < FirstMA and SecondWPR < SecondMA - a Sell signal.
Otherwise - neutral value.
where:
FirstWPR = WPR(First WPR period) SecondWPR = WPR(Second WPR period) FirstMA = MA(FirstWPR, First MA period, MA method) SecondMA = MA(SecondWPR, Second MA period, MA method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21683
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