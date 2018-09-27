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Indicators

Williams_Thrust - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The signal and information indicator Williams Thrust is based on two Williams' Percent Range indicators with different periods and their average values.

There are five inputs:

  • First WPR period - first WPR calculation period;
  • First MA period - first WPR averaging period;
  • Second WPR period - second WPR calculation period;
  • Second MA period - second WPR averaging period;
  • MA method - averaging calculation method.

Calculations:

  • if FirstWPR > FirstMA and SecondWPR > SecondMA - a Buy signal.

  • If FirstWPR < FirstMA and SecondWPR < SecondMA - a Sell signal.

  • Otherwise - neutral value.

where:

FirstWPR = WPR(First WPR period)
SecondWPR = WPR(Second WPR period)
FirstMA = MA(FirstWPR, First MA period, MA method)
SecondMA = MA(SecondWPR, Second MA period, MA method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21683

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