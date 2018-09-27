Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
STPMT - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6270
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The STPMT (Medium Term Weighted Stochastics) indicator.
The indicator has twenty six customizable parameters, of which 24 parameters are four similar blocks of parameters having six input values for each of the four stochastics used for the calculation:
- Stochastic N %K period - the period of the K line of Stochastic N;
- Stochastic N %D period - the period of the D line of Stochastic N;
- Stochastic N Slowing - the slowdown period of Stochastic N;
- Stochastic N Method - the calculation method for Stochastic N;
- Stochastic N Price field - stochastic N calculation price type;
- Stochastic N Weight - the weight of stochastic N;
- ...
- Signal line period - signal line period;
- Show components - show data of stochastic indicators used for calculation.
Calculations:
STPMT = (Stoch 1 Weight * St1 + Stoch 2 Weight * St2 + Stoch 3 Weight * St3 + Stoch 4 Weight * St4) / SumWeight
where:
SumWeight = Stochastic 1 Weight+Stochastic 2 Weight+Stochastic 3 Weight+Stochastic 4 Weight
St1 = Stochastic(Stoch 1 Price field, Stoch 1 %K period, Stoch 1 %D period, Stoch 1 Slowing, Stoch 1 Method) St2 = Stochastic(Stoch 2 Price field, Stoch 2 %K period, Stoch 2 %D period, Stoch 2 Slowing, Stoch 2 Method) St3 = Stochastic(Stoch 3 Price field, Stoch 3 %K period, Stoch 3 %D period, Stoch 3 Slowing, Stoch 3 Method) St4 = Stochastic(Stoch 4 Price field, Stoch 4 %K period, Stoch 4 %D period, Stoch 4 Slowing, Stoch 4 Method)
Fig. 1. Medium Term Weighted Stochastics
Fig. 2. Medium Term Weighted Stochastics + data of Stochastics used
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21681
An Expert Advisor based on the iWPR (Williams' Percent Range, %R) indicator with the operation time control.Trading_Channel_Index
The Trading Channel Index oscillator displayed as a color histogram.
The VPCI (Volume Price Confirmation) indicator shows the relationship between the price and the volume.Williams_Thrust
The signal and information indicator Williams Thrust is based on two Williams' Percent Range indicators with different periods and their average values.