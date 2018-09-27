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Indicators

STPMT - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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STPMT.mq5 (21.08 KB) view
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The STPMT (Medium Term Weighted Stochastics) indicator.

The indicator has twenty six customizable parameters, of which 24 parameters are four similar blocks of parameters having six input values ​​for each of the four stochastics used for the calculation:

  • Stochastic N %K period - the period of the K line of Stochastic N;
  • Stochastic N %D period - the period of the D line of Stochastic N;
  • Stochastic N Slowing - the slowdown period of Stochastic N;
  • Stochastic N Method - the calculation method for Stochastic N;
  • Stochastic N Price field - stochastic N calculation price type;
  • Stochastic N Weight - the weight of stochastic N;
  • ...
  • Signal line period - signal line period;
  • Show components - show data of stochastic indicators used for calculation.

Calculations:

STPMT = (Stoch 1 Weight * St1 + Stoch 2 Weight * St2 + Stoch 3 Weight * St3 + Stoch 4 Weight * St4) / SumWeight

where:

SumWeight = Stochastic 1 Weight+Stochastic 2 Weight+Stochastic 3 Weight+Stochastic 4 Weight
St1 = Stochastic(Stoch 1 Price field, Stoch 1 %K period, Stoch 1 %D period, Stoch 1 Slowing, Stoch 1 Method)
St2 = Stochastic(Stoch 2 Price field, Stoch 2 %K period, Stoch 2 %D period, Stoch 2 Slowing, Stoch 2 Method)
St3 = Stochastic(Stoch 3 Price field, Stoch 3 %K period, Stoch 3 %D period, Stoch 3 Slowing, Stoch 3 Method)
St4 = Stochastic(Stoch 4 Price field, Stoch 4 %K period, Stoch 4 %D period, Stoch 4 Slowing, Stoch 4 Method)

Fig. 1. Medium Term Weighted Stochastics

Fig. 1. Medium Term Weighted Stochastics

Fig. 2. Medium Term Weighted Stochastics + data of Stochastics used

Fig. 2. Medium Term Weighted Stochastics + data of Stochastics used

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21681

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