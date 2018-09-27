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Indicators

VPCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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VPCI.mq5 (12.37 KB) view
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The VPCI (Volume Price Confirmation) indicator shows the relationship between the price and the volume.

It has two input parameters:

  • Slow MA period - slow MA period;
  • Fast MA period - fast moving average period.

Calculations:

VPCI = VPC * VPR * VM

where:

VPC = VWMA(Slow MA period) - SMA(Slow MA period)
VWMA = Sum(Close * Volume)
SMA = Sum(Close)
VPR = VWMA(Fast MA period) / SMA(Fast MA period)
VM = (Sum(Volume, Fast MA period) * Slow MA period) / (Sum(Volume, Slow MA period) * Fast MA period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21682

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