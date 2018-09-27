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VPCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The VPCI (Volume Price Confirmation) indicator shows the relationship between the price and the volume.
It has two input parameters:
- Slow MA period - slow MA period;
- Fast MA period - fast moving average period.
Calculations:
VPCI = VPC * VPR * VM
where:
VPC = VWMA(Slow MA period) - SMA(Slow MA period) VWMA = Sum(Close * Volume) SMA = Sum(Close) VPR = VWMA(Fast MA period) / SMA(Fast MA period) VM = (Sum(Volume, Fast MA period) * Slow MA period) / (Sum(Volume, Slow MA period) * Fast MA period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21682
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