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Forex Fraus M1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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Idea by: Dmitriy Zaytsev
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
How it works
The EA only operates (opens new positions) when a new bar emerges.
The volume of the opened position is equal to Lots. Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop can be disabled by setting the appropriate parameter to "0.0".
The EA checks the value of iWPR (Williams' Percent Range, %R) at the #0 bar. The EA sells in the overbought zone and buys in the oversold zone. If the time period control is enabled (Use Timecontrol == true), the time interval is configured from Start hour to End hour.
When a signal emerges, opposite positions can be closed: this can be done by setting Use close opposite positions = true.
EURUSD, M1, "Every tick based on real ticks"
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21679
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