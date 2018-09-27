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Forex Fraus M1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5199
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Idea by: Dmitriy Zaytsev

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn


How it works

The EA only operates (opens new positions) when a new bar emerges.

The volume of the opened position is equal to Lots. Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop can be disabled by setting the appropriate parameter to "0.0".

The EA checks the value of iWPR (Williams' Percent Range, %R) at the #0 bar. The EA sells in the overbought zone and buys in the oversold zone. If the time period control is enabled (Use Timecontrol == true), the time interval is configured from Start hour to End hour.

When a signal emerges, opposite positions can be closed: this can be done by setting Use close opposite positions = true.

EURUSD, M1, "Every tick based on real ticks"

Forex Fraus M1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21679

Trading_Channel_Index Trading_Channel_Index

The Trading Channel Index oscillator displayed as a color histogram.

Slope_Direction_Line Slope_Direction_Line

The Slope Direction Line indicator is displayed as a colored moving average line indicating the average market movement direction.

STPMT STPMT

The STPMT (Medium Term Weighted Stochastics) indicator.

VPCI VPCI

The VPCI (Volume Price Confirmation) indicator shows the relationship between the price and the volume.