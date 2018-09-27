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MAE - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Moving Average Envelopes Percentage indicator shows the price as a percentage of the Envelopes channel.
There are five inputs:
- Period - calculation period;
- Deviation;
- Applied price;
- Overbought - the overbought level is set to 100% of the Envelopes channel by default;
- Oversold - the oversold level is set to 0% (bottom edge) of the Envelopes channel by default.
Calculations:
MAE = 100 * (Applied price - DN) / (UP - DN)
where:
UP = MA * (1+Deviation / 100.0) DN = MA * (1-Deviation / 100.0) MA - MA(Applied price, Period)
Fig. 1. MAE
Fig. 2. MAE + Envelopes
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21648
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