The DZP Trend indicator displays the market state as a detrended oscillator, i.e. the trend component is removed from the price, thus showing a clearer picture of the price movement.

MultiWajdyss_Ichimoku_x10 shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator from ten different timeframes.

The PCR (Percent Retracement) indicator shows the maximum distance by which the price has moved away from the highest High in the specified range.