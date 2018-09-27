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Experts

Market Capture - expert for MetaTrader 5

alex122 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7262
Rating:
(19)
Published:
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Idea by: alex

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

Attention: The Expert Advisor is designed for testing in the MetaTrader 5 terminal, not for real trading!


Strategy

  • At the zero bar, it opens SELL #1 at a market price.
  • If the price moves up, it opens a market position BUY #1 at a grid step distance from SELL #1.
  • If the price moves higher, it opens a market position BUY #2 at a grid step distance from the previous BUY #1 position.
  • If the price moves down below the BUY # position level, it opens SELL #2 at a grid step distance, and so on. A similar sequence applies for a downward movement.


Input Parameters

  • Buy trading: true = enabled, false = disabled;
  • Sell trading: true = enabled, false = disabled;
  • Whether to use the function of closing by equity: true, false;
  • Whether to close by equity in drawdown: true, false;
  • Position volume;
  • Take Profit;
  • Distance between positions (minimum);
  • Equity increase percent to close loss-making positions;
  • Equity fall percent to close loss-making positions;
  • Number of loss-making positions to close upon equity growth;
  • Number of loss-making positions to close upon equity fall.

Market Capture 8 2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21563

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