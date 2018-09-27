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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Market Capture - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 7262
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: alex
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
Attention: The Expert Advisor is designed for testing in the MetaTrader 5 terminal, not for real trading!
Strategy
- At the zero bar, it opens SELL #1 at a market price.
- If the price moves up, it opens a market position BUY #1 at a grid step distance from SELL #1.
- If the price moves higher, it opens a market position BUY #2 at a grid step distance from the previous BUY #1 position.
- If the price moves down below the BUY # position level, it opens SELL #2 at a grid step distance, and so on. A similar sequence applies for a downward movement.
Input Parameters
- Buy trading: true = enabled, false = disabled;
- Sell trading: true = enabled, false = disabled;
- Whether to use the function of closing by equity: true, false;
- Whether to close by equity in drawdown: true, false;
- Position volume;
- Take Profit;
- Distance between positions (minimum);
- Equity increase percent to close loss-making positions;
- Equity fall percent to close loss-making positions;
- Number of loss-making positions to close upon equity growth;
- Number of loss-making positions to close upon equity fall.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21563
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