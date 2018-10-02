代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

MAE - MetaTrader 5脚本

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 代码 16 主题 187 评论
| Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
显示:
1371
等级:
(12)
已发布:
MAE.mq5 (10.09 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

移动平均轨道线百分比指标显示价格所处轨道线通道的百分比。

有五个输入参数:

  • Period - 计算周期;
  • Deviation;
  • Applied price;
  • Overbought - 默认情况下，超买级别设置为轨道线通道的 100％;
  • Oversold - 默认情况下，超卖级别设置为轨道线通道的 0％（下边缘）。

计算:

MAE = 100 * (Applied price - DN) / (UP - DN)

其中:

UP = MA * (1+Deviation / 100.0)
DN = MA * (1-Deviation / 100.0)
MA - MA(Applied price, Period)

图例 1. MAE

图例 1. MAE

图例 2. MAE + Envelopes

图例 2. MAE + Envelopes

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21648

DZP_Trend DZP_Trend

The DZP Trend indicator displays the market state as a detrended oscillator, i.e. the trend component is removed from the price, thus showing a clearer picture of the price movement.

行情捕捉 行情捕捉

基于“行情捕捉”策略的剥头皮智能交易系统。

MultiWajdyss_Ichimoku_x10 MultiWajdyss_Ichimoku_x10

MultiWajdyss_Ichimoku_x10 使用来自十个不同时间帧的 Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle 指标，分别以不同颜色显示有关当前趋势的信息。

PCR PCR

PCR（百分比回踩）指标显示价格在指定范围内偏离最高价格的最大距离。