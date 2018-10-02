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移动平均轨道线百分比指标显示价格所处轨道线通道的百分比。
有五个输入参数:
- Period - 计算周期;
- Deviation;
- Applied price;
- Overbought - 默认情况下，超买级别设置为轨道线通道的 100％;
- Oversold - 默认情况下，超卖级别设置为轨道线通道的 0％（下边缘）。
计算:
MAE = 100 * (Applied price - DN) / (UP - DN)
其中:
UP = MA * (1+Deviation / 100.0) DN = MA * (1-Deviation / 100.0) MA - MA(Applied price, Period)
图例 1. MAE
图例 2. MAE + Envelopes
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21648
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