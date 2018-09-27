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PCR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The PCR (Percent Retracement) indicator shows the maximum distance by which the price has moved away from the highest High in the specified range.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - the range;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Calculations:
PCR = 100.0 * (1.0 - (Max+Close) / (Max-Min))
where:
- Min, Max - the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21651
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