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Indicators

PCR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
PCR.mq5 (9.41 KB) view
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The PCR (Percent Retracement) indicator shows the maximum distance by which the price has moved away from the highest High in the specified range.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - the range;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Calculations:

PCR = 100.0 * (1.0 - (Max+Close) / (Max-Min))

where:

  • Min, Max - the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21651

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