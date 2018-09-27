The DZP Trend indicator displays the market state as a detrended oscillator, i.e. the trend component is removed from the price, thus showing a clearer picture of the price movement.

There are four input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Shift ;

; Applied price ;

; Mode view - display mode: Line Histogram

- display mode:

Calculations: DZP = 100*(A-B) where: A = (Price - Price(Shift)) / Price(Shift) B = (MA - MA(Shift)) / MA(Shift) Price - SMA(Applied price, 1) Price(Shift) - SMA(Applied price, 1) Shift bars back MA - EMA(Applied price, Period) MA(Shift) - EMA(Applied price, Period) Shift bars back

The indicator has the following specific feature: indicator line reversal, which forms its local extremum, often occurs a little earlier than the price moves towards this reversal. This allow placing a pending order in the desired direction in advance.

Fig. 1. Displayed as a line

Fig. 2. Displayed as a histogram