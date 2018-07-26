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Indicators

Elliot Oscillator Simple - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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By definition Elliot Oscillator is a "34 period Simple Moving Average of prices subtracted from a 5 period Simple Moving Average of prices displayed as a histogram above and below a zero line" (it is sometimes called a "5/34 Oscillator").

This version is doing exactly the same with only one difference: it allows you to chose periods of calculation. This way it is as simple as it gets and shows exactly what Elliot Oscillator indicator is about.

Range Oscillator + Bands (Smoothed) Range Oscillator + Bands (Smoothed)

This version is the smoothed version of the original Range Oscillator + Bands indicator. Smoothing is cleaning up some false signals and, since the smoothing method is JMA (which has very small lag) the added lag is as small as it can be making it much easier to use in a lot of decision situations.

Range Oscillator - Smoothed Range Oscillator - Smoothed

This version of Range Oscillator has smoothing option in order to avoid some false signals.

Juice Juice

Juice is a standard deviation indicator that shows if the deviation is below or above some fixed level. That way it can show if the volatility is increased or not compared to that level.

NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel NonLagMA Keltner Сhannel

Keltner Channel calculated as Non Lag MA +- ATR distance for the bands.