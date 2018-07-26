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Indicators

Range Oscillator + Bands (Smoothed) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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Range Oscillator indicator shows the relative position of median price in the highest high to lowest low range for desired period.

This version is the smoothed version of the original Range Oscillator + Bands indicator. Smoothing is cleaning up some false signals and, since the smoothing method is JMA (which has very small lag) the added lag is as small as it can be making it much easier to use in a lot of decision situations.

Range Oscillator - Smoothed Range Oscillator - Smoothed

This version of Range Oscillator has smoothing option in order to avoid some false signals.

Export Positions History V1 Export Positions History V1

Export history of closed positions from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.

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Juice is a standard deviation indicator that shows if the deviation is below or above some fixed level. That way it can show if the volatility is increased or not compared to that level.