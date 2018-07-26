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Range Oscillator - Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Range Oscillator is a useful indicator, but in its original form it probably lacks some smoothness in order to avoid some false signals.
This version is adding that (smoothing) option in order to avoid some false signals.
Export history of closed positions from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels Smoothed
In order to filter out some of the signals of the Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels indicator, smoothing is added to this version.
This version is the smoothed version of the original Range Oscillator + Bands indicator. Smoothing is cleaning up some false signals and, since the smoothing method is JMA (which has very small lag) the added lag is as small as it can be making it much easier to use in a lot of decision situations.Elliot Oscillator Simple
This version of Elliot Oscillator allows you to chose periods of calculation.