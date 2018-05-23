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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Range Oscillator + Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Range Oscillator is an indicator that shows the relative position of median price in the highest high to lowest low range for desired period.
Unlike the basic version, this version uses Bollinger Bands for overbought and oversold conditions assessment.
Range Oscillator
Range Oscillator is an indicator that shows the relative position of median price in the highest high to lowest low range for desired period.INI File
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