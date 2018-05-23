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Indicators

Range Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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Indicator that is similar to "raw" Stochastic and Williams Percent Range.

Range Oscillator is an indicator that shows the relative position of median price in the highest high to lowest low range for desired period. It is bound to 0 - 100 range, hence those levels are the extreme levels. Usage should be similar to stochastic indicator.

INI File INI File

A library to provide simple storage mechanism for expert advisors and indicators.

WPR Support Resistance WPR Support Resistance

WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.

Range Oscillator + Bands Range Oscillator + Bands

Unlike the basic Range Oscillator version, this version uses Bollinger Bands for overbought and oversold conditions assessment.

Rainbow Oscillator Rainbow Oscillator

The Rainbow Oscillator indicator is mainly intended to show the trend of the market. But, using the levels you can use it to assess overbought and oversold conditions too.