Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Range Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6912
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator that is similar to "raw" Stochastic and Williams Percent Range.
Range Oscillator is an indicator that shows the relative position of median price in the highest high to lowest low range for desired period. It is bound to 0 - 100 range, hence those levels are the extreme levels. Usage should be similar to stochastic indicator.
A library to provide simple storage mechanism for expert advisors and indicators.WPR Support Resistance
WPR (Williams Percent Range) based support/resistance.
Unlike the basic Range Oscillator version, this version uses Bollinger Bands for overbought and oversold conditions assessment.Rainbow Oscillator
The Rainbow Oscillator indicator is mainly intended to show the trend of the market. But, using the levels you can use it to assess overbought and oversold conditions too.