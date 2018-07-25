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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In order to filter out some of the signals of the Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels indicator, smoothing is added to this version.
It filters out a lot of false signals this way, thus possibly becoming more usable.
Price Zone Oscillator - Smoothed
This version of Price Zone Oscillator is an attempt to solve the "too fast" slope issue of the original indicator.Sigmoidal Normalized RSI
This is sigmoidal normalized version of RSI. Additional JMA smoothing is used in order to produce smooth results.
Export Positions History V1
Export history of closed positions from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.Range Oscillator - Smoothed
This version of Range Oscillator has smoothing option in order to avoid some false signals.