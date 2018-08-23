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Exp_Open_Oscillator_Cloud_MMRec - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on the Open_Oscillator_Cloud indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by cloud changing its color).
The block of input EA variables is added for managing volumes of opened positions:
input uint BuyLossMMTriger=2; // Number of loss-making Buy trades to decrease MM input uint SellLossMMTriger=2; // Number of loss-making Sell trades to decrease MM input double SmallMM_=0.01; // Share of financial resources from the deposit used in a trade in case of losses input double MM=0.1; // Share of financial resources from the deposit used in a trade in case of normal trading input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; // Lot size calculation method
In case of such inputs and if the last two trades in one direction were loss-making, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If at least one of the two last trades is not loss-making, the position volume is 0.1.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Open_Oscillator_Cloud.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2017 on AUDUSD H2:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21610
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