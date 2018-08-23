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Indicators

Open_Oscillator_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Open_Oscillator_Cloud.mq5 (17.79 KB) view
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Open_Oscillator indicator has the form of a colored cloud and has the ability to change the smoothing algorithm and display a trend direction by color.

The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh, ibrary. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. DEMA_Range_Channel_Alert indicator

Fig. 1. DEMA_Range_Channel_Alert indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21592

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Open_Oscillator_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

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