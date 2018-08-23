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DEMA_Range_Channel_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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DEMA_Range_Channel indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the indicator channel.
Fig. 1. DEMA_Range_Channel_Alert indicator Channel breakthrough on the first bar
Fig. 2. DEMA_Range_Channel_Alert indicator. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21591
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