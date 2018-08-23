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Indicators

Open_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Open_Oscillator calculates Open price change dynamics for a specified period of time. It draws two lines - minimum and maximum Open prices for the range relative to the current values, as well as two signal lines.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Signal period - signal lines smoothing period.

Calculation:

Low = MinPos - Open
High = Open - MaxPos
SignalLow = EMA(Low, Signal period)
SignalHigh = EMA(High, Signal period)

where:

  • MinPos - lowest price within the Period range;
  • MaxPos - highest price within the Period range.
The location of the signal lines relative to each other indicates a trend, the crossings of the signal and the oscillator lines indicate the entry direction.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21543

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