Open_Oscillator calculates Open price change dynamics for a specified period of time. It draws two lines - minimum and maximum Open prices for the range relative to the current values, as well as two signal lines.

It has two configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Signal period - signal lines smoothing period.

Calculation: Low = MinPos - Open High = Open - MaxPos SignalLow = EMA(Low, Signal period) SignalHigh = EMA(High, Signal period) where: MinPos - lowest price within the Period range;

MaxPos - highest price within the Period range.

The location of the signal lines relative to each other indicates a trend, the crossings of the signal and the oscillator lines indicate the entry direction.