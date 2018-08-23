MA Lag Reduce indicator is an SMA with the ability to set the delay elimination factor.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period ;

; Applied price ;

; Lag Reduce factor (*).

Calculation: MLR = ((MA / PrevMA) ^ RLFactor) * MA where: MA - SMA(Applied price, Period)

* If Lag Reduce factor is 0, the indicator repeats a simple moving average with the same calculation parameters.

Fig. 1. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 1.5





Fig. 2. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 3.0 as compared to SMA(14)





Fig. 3. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 1.5 as compared to SMA(14)





Fig. 4. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 0.0 as compared to SMA(14)