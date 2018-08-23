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MA_Lag_Reduce - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MA Lag Reduce indicator is an SMA with the ability to set the delay elimination factor.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period;
- Applied price;
- Lag Reduce factor (*).
Calculation:
MLR = ((MA / PrevMA) ^ RLFactor) * MA
where:
MA - SMA(Applied price, Period)
Fig. 1. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 1.5
Fig. 2. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 3.0 as compared to SMA(14)
Fig. 3. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 1.5 as compared to SMA(14)
Fig. 4. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 0.0 as compared to SMA(14)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21537
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