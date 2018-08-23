CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA_Lag_Reduce - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4649
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

MA Lag Reduce indicator is an SMA with the ability to set the delay elimination factor.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period;
  • Applied price;
  • Lag Reduce factor (*).

Calculation:

MLR = ((MA / PrevMA) ^ RLFactor) * MA

where:

MA - SMA(Applied price, Period)
* If Lag Reduce factor is 0, the indicator repeats a simple moving average with the same calculation parameters.

Fig. 1. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 1.5

Fig. 1. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 1.5


Fig. 2. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 3.0 as compared to SMA(14)

Fig. 2. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 3.0 as compared to SMA(14)


Fig. 3. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 1.5 as compared to SMA(14)

Fig. 3. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 1.5 as compared to SMA(14)


Fig. 4. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 0.0 as compared to SMA(14)

Fig. 4. MA Lag Reduce. Period 14, ratio 0.0 as compared to SMA(14)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21537

KDJ_Averages KDJ_Averages

KDJ Averages oscillator defines when it is necessary to search for market entry conditions. Unlike KDJ, it is calculated using standard smoothing methods. In case of the default settings, its J line is slightly faster.

KDJ KDJ

KDJ oscillator defines when it is necessary to search for market entry conditions.

Momentum_Signal Momentum_Signal

The signal indicator based on Momentum, CCI, ATR, RSI and ADX.

Exp_XPeriodCandleSystem_Tm_Plus Exp_XPeriodCandleSystem_Tm_Plus

The trading system based on XPeriodCandleSystem indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time.