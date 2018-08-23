Momentum Signal oscillator is based on Momentum, CCI, ATR, RSI and ADX indicators. It sets the market entry moment and direction.

There are seven configurable parameters:

CCI period - CCI indicator parameter;

- CCI indicator parameter; ATR period - ATR calculation period;

- ATR calculation period; Momentum period - Momentum calculation period;

- Momentum calculation period; RSI period - RSI calculation period;

- RSI calculation period; ADX period - ADX calculation period;

- ADX calculation period; Signal line offset - signal line shift relative to the oscillator line;

- signal line shift relative to the oscillator line; Momentum line offset - oscillator line shift relative to 0.

Calculation: Momentum = (ATR+CCI+RSI) / ADX - Momentum line offset Signal = Momentum / (ATR+ADX) - Signal line offset

Interpretation: Oscillator line crossing the signal one displays the market entry direction.