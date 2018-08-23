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Indicators

Momentum_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Momentum Signal oscillator is based on Momentum, CCI, ATR, RSI and ADX indicators. It sets the market entry moment and direction.

There are seven configurable parameters:

  • CCI period - CCI indicator parameter;
  • ATR period - ATR calculation period;
  • Momentum period - Momentum calculation period;
  • RSI period - RSI calculation period;
  • ADX period - ADX calculation period;
  • Signal line offset - signal line shift relative to the oscillator line;
  • Momentum line offset - oscillator line shift relative to 0.

Calculation:

Momentum = (ATR+CCI+RSI) / ADX - Momentum line offset
Signal = Momentum / (ATR+ADX) - Signal line offset
Interpretation: Oscillator line crossing the signal one displays the market entry direction.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21538

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