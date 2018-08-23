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Momentum_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Momentum Signal oscillator is based on Momentum, CCI, ATR, RSI and ADX indicators. It sets the market entry moment and direction.
There are seven configurable parameters:
- CCI period - CCI indicator parameter;
- ATR period - ATR calculation period;
- Momentum period - Momentum calculation period;
- RSI period - RSI calculation period;
- ADX period - ADX calculation period;
- Signal line offset - signal line shift relative to the oscillator line;
- Momentum line offset - oscillator line shift relative to 0.
Calculation:
Momentum = (ATR+CCI+RSI) / ADX - Momentum line offset Signal = Momentum / (ATR+ADX) - Signal line offset
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21538
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