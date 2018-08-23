KDJ Averages oscillator defines when it is necessary to search for market entry conditions. Unlike KDJ, it is calculated using standard smoothing methods. In case of the default settings, its J line is slightly faster.

It has six input parameters:

KDJ period - KDJ indicator calculation period;

- KDJ indicator calculation period; K period - K line calculation period;

- K line calculation period; K method - K line calculation method;

- K line calculation method; D period - D line calculation period;

- D line calculation period; D method - D line calculation method;

- D line calculation method; Threshold - signal line.

Calculation: K = MA(RSV, KPeriod, KMethod) D = MA(K, DPeriod, DMethod) J = 3.0*D - 2.0*K where: RSV = ((Close – Lowest Low) / (Highest high – Lowest low)) * 100 Lowest Low, Highest High - the lowest and highest prices within the Period interval.

Possible interpretation options: J line crossing the Threshold level. Up - search the possibility for selling, down - search for the appropriate moment to buy. After J line crosses the Threshold level, wait till J line is crossed by K and D lines. Crossing direction = market entry direction.

Fig. 1. KDJ Averages

Fig. 2. KDJ Averages compared with KDJ