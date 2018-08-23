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KDJ - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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KDJ oscillator defines when it is necessary to search for market entry conditions.
It has four inputs:
- Period - calculation period;
- KFactor - K line calculation ratio;
- DFactor - D line calculation ratio;
- Threshold - signal line.
Calculation:
K = KFactor * PrevK + DFactor * RSV D = KFactor * PrevD + DFactor * K J = 3.0*D - 2.0*K
where:
RSV = ((Close – Lowest Low) / (Highest high – Lowest low)) * 100
Lowest Low, Highest High - the lowest and highest prices within the Period interval
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21530
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