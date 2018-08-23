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Indicators

KDJ - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
KDJ.mq5 (11.28 KB) view
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KDJ oscillator defines when it is necessary to search for market entry conditions.

It has four inputs:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • KFactor - K line calculation ratio;
  • DFactor - D line calculation ratio;
  • Threshold - signal line.

Calculation:

K = KFactor * PrevK + DFactor * RSV
D = KFactor * PrevD + DFactor * K
J = 3.0*D - 2.0*K

where:

RSV = ((Close – Lowest Low) / (Highest high – Lowest low)) * 100

Lowest Low, Highest High - the lowest and highest prices within the Period interval

One of possible interpretations: J line crosses the Threshold level. Up - search the possibility for selling, down - search for the appropriate moment to buy.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21530

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