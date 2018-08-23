KDJ oscillator defines when it is necessary to search for market entry conditions.

It has four inputs:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; KFactor - K line calculation ratio;

- K line calculation ratio; DFactor - D line calculation ratio;

- D line calculation ratio; Threshold - signal line.

Calculation: K = KFactor * PrevK + DFactor * RSV D = KFactor * PrevD + DFactor * K J = 3.0*D - 2.0*K where: RSV = ((Close – Lowest Low) / (Highest high – Lowest low)) * 100 Lowest Low, Highest High - the lowest and highest prices within the Period interval

One of possible interpretations: J line crosses the Threshold level. Up - search the possibility for selling, down - search for the appropriate moment to buy.