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Exp_XPeriodCandleSystem_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on XPeriodCandleSystem indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:
input bool TimeTrade=true; //Enabling position exit by time input uint nTime=960; //Open position holding time in minutes
This Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file XPeriodCandleSystem.ex5 for operation. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for USDJPY H4 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21539
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