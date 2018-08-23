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Indicators

IdeaTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
IdeaTrend.mq5 (10.79 KB) view
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IdeaTrend is meant for checking a trend defining idea.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Threshold - trend direction threshold.

Calculation:

Idea = (MAH - MAC) / (MAC - MAL)

where:

MAH = MA(High, Period, Method)
MAL = MA(Low, Period, Method)
MAC = MA(Close, Period, Method)
  • If the indicator histogram exceeds the Threshold line, the trend is considered downwards and the histogram columns are colored in red;
  • If the indicator histogram is below the Threshold line, the trend is considered upwards and the histogram columns are colored in green.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21528

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