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One MA EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: Iurii Tokman
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA trades by a single iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. All indicator parameters are included to the inputs. Operation is performed at each tick: as soon as a signal is received and there are no open positions in the direction of a signal, the signal can be executed.
Position opening decision logic
Indicator data are taken from Current Bar (get MA). Open, High and Low data are taken from Current Bar (get OHLC). Conditions for being in the channel, where the upper border is calculated as "MA" plus Ceiling of the channel and the lower one is "MA" minus Floor of the channel.
Levels
Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters can be disabled. To do this, set "0". Keep in mind that if Stop Loss is "0", we may receive frozen loss-making positions that are never closed by the EA.
Sample test on EURUSD M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21499
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