An Expert Advisor for closing all positions, in case of the total profits on those positions exceeded the Take Profit level fixed in inputs or the total losses on those positions exceeded the Stop Loss level fixed in inputs, or where it is necessary to close all positions beyond the time interval fixed in the settings.

An Expert Adviswor based on two indicators: iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO)

Working with two indicators, Fractals and Stochastic, simultaneously, or with only one of them.

Two independent trading systems using indicators BykovTrend_V2 and ColorX2MA within one EA, with an option of changing the size of the future trade depending on the results of the previous ones.