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Indicators

AMA Histogram Normalize - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Version of the AMA Histogram indicator.

Normalize iAMA indicator parameters is added. Two options are available for it:

  • Digits() - data from iAMA are taken with usual accuracy;
  • Digits()-1 - more rough indicator data is taken.

What are possible Digits()-1 applications? For example, if you want to avoid small noise and catch only significant changes in the indicator values:

AMA Histogram Normalize

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21502

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