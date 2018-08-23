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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AMA Histogram Normalize - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Version of the AMA Histogram indicator.
Normalize iAMA indicator parameters is added. Two options are available for it:
- Digits() - data from iAMA are taken with usual accuracy;
- Digits()-1 - more rough indicator data is taken.
What are possible Digits()-1 applications? For example, if you want to avoid small noise and catch only significant changes in the indicator values:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21502
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