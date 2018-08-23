AMA Histogram Normalize

Version of the AMA Histogram indicator.

Normalize iAMA indicator parameters is added. Two options are available for it:

Digits() - data from iAMA are taken with usual accuracy;

- data from iAMA are taken with usual accuracy; Digits()-1 - more rough indicator data is taken.

What are possible Digits()-1 applications? For example, if you want to avoid small noise and catch only significant changes in the indicator values: