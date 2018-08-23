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Indicators

Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram.mq5 (18.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Chaikin volatility indicator as a colored histogram.

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUTS                 |
//+-----------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_EMA_;//smoothing method
input int XLength=10;                    //smoothing depth                    
input int XPhase=15;                     //smoothing parameter,
//---- For JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality;
//---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average
input uint ROCPeriod=10;                 //second smoothing depth 
input uint HighLevel=50;                 // highest volatility level
input uint MiddleLevel=20;               // medium volatility level
input uint ZeroLevel=0;                  // zero volatility level
input int LowLevel=-20;                  // minimum volatility level
input int Shift=0;                       // indicator horizontal shift in bars

The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram indicator

Fig. 1. Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21498

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