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Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Chaikin volatility indicator as a colored histogram.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUTS | //+-----------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_EMA_;//smoothing method input int XLength=10; //smoothing depth input int XPhase=15; //smoothing parameter, //---- For JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality; //---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average input uint ROCPeriod=10; //second smoothing depth input uint HighLevel=50; // highest volatility level input uint MiddleLevel=20; // medium volatility level input uint ZeroLevel=0; // zero volatility level input int LowLevel=-20; // minimum volatility level input int Shift=0; // indicator horizontal shift in bars
The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21498
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