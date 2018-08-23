Chaikin volatility indicator as a colored histogram.

input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_EMA_; input int XLength= 10 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input uint ROCPeriod= 10 ; input uint HighLevel= 50 ; input uint MiddleLevel= 20 ; input uint ZeroLevel= 0 ; input int LowLevel=- 20 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. Chaikin_Volatility_Histogram indicator