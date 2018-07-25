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Price Zone Oscillator - Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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One of the possible issues of the Price Zone Oscillator indicator is that the slope of it is tending to be "too fast".
This version is an attempt to solve that issue. Here is a comparison of the two: the lag is minimal and the usability of the smoother values is obvious.
This is sigmoidal normalized version of RSI. Additional JMA smoothing is used in order to produce smooth results.Normalized RSI JMA Smoothed
This version of Normalized RSI is adding JMA smoothing to it in order to make that volatility lesser and to attempt to make the slope of the RSI more usable without adding significant lag.
In order to filter out some of the signals of the Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels indicator, smoothing is added to this version.Export Positions History V1
Export history of closed positions from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.