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Indicators

ASH - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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ASH.mq5 (18.81 KB) view
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Absolute Strength Histogram trend-following indicator.

The indicator displays the difference between bulls and bear power of the Absolute Strength Oscillator (ASO) indicator as a histogram

There are five inputs:

  • Period - ASO calculation period
  • Smoothing - ASO smoothing period
  • Mode - ASO calculation mode
    • RSI
    • Stochastic
  • Method - ASO calculation method
  • Applied price - ASO calculation price

Calculation:

ASH = BullsStrength - BearsStrength

where:

BullsStrength = MA(AvgBulls, Smoothing, Method)
BearsStrength = MA(AvgBears, Smoothing, Method)

AvgBulls = MA(Bulls, Period, Method)
AvgBears = MA(Bears, Period, Method)

Bulls = Price - Min
Bears = Max - Price

Price - Applied price

Min, Max - the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval

Fig. 1. ASH mode of RSI


Fig. 2. ASH mode of Stochastic


Fig. 3. ASH + ASO

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21429

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Absolute Strength Oscillator (ASO) indicator

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