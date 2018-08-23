Absolute Strength Histogram trend-following indicator.

The indicator displays the difference between bulls and bear power of the Absolute Strength Oscillator (ASO) indicator as a histogram

There are five inputs:

Period - ASO calculation period

- ASO calculation period Smoothing - ASO smoothing period

- ASO smoothing period Mode - ASO calculation mode

- ASO calculation mode RSI



Stochastic

Method - ASO calculation method

- ASO calculation method Applied price - ASO calculation price

Calculation: ASH = BullsStrength - BearsStrength where: BullsStrength = MA(AvgBulls, Smoothing, Method)

BearsStrength = MA(AvgBears, Smoothing, Method) AvgBulls = MA(Bulls, Period, Method)

AvgBears = MA(Bears, Period, Method) Bulls = Price - Min

Bears = Max - Price Price - Applied price Min, Max - the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval

Fig. 1. ASH mode of RSI





Fig. 2. ASH mode of Stochastic





Fig. 3. ASH + ASO

