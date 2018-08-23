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ASO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Absolute Strength Oscillator trend-following indicator. Based on the forces of bulls and bears, the indicator displays the current market trend.
There are five inputs:
- Period - calculation period
- Smoothing - smoothing period
- Mode - calculation mode
- RSI
- Stochastic
- Method - calculation method
- Applied price
Calculation:
BullsStrength = MA(AvgBulls, Smoothing, Method) BearsStrength = MA(AvgBears, Smoothing, Method)
where:
AvgBulls = MA(Bulls, Period, Method)
AvgBears = MA(Bears, Period, Method)
Bulls = Price - Min
Bears = Max - Price
Price - Applied price
Min, Max - the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval
Fig. 1. ASO mode of RSI
Fig. 2. ASO mode of Stochastic
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21428
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