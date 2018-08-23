Absolute Strength Oscillator trend-following indicator. Based on the forces of bulls and bears, the indicator displays the current market trend.

There are five inputs:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Smoothing - smoothing period

- smoothing period Mode - calculation mode

- calculation mode RSI



Stochastic

Method - calculation method

- calculation method Applied price

Calculation: BullsStrength = MA(AvgBulls, Smoothing, Method) BearsStrength = MA(AvgBears, Smoothing, Method) where: AvgBulls = MA(Bulls, Period, Method)

AvgBears = MA(Bears, Period, Method) Bulls = Price - Min

Bears = Max - Price Price - Applied price

Min, Max - the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval





Fig. 1. ASO mode of RSI





Fig. 2. ASO mode of Stochastic



