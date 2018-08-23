ALWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Asymmetric Linear Weighted Moving Average. The indicator has three input parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Method - calculation method

- calculation method Regular



Inverse



Asymmetric



Inverse asymmetric

Applied price Four calculation modes: Regular - behaves like an ordinary LWMA. The last period has the greatest weight. Inverse - the initial period has the greatest weight. Asymmetric - the period middle has the greatest weight. Initial and final periods have the lowest weights. Inverse asymmetric - the initial and final periods have the greatest weight. The middle part has the least weight. The indicator has three input parameters: Fig. 1. Regular mode

Fig. 2. Inverse mode

Fig. 3. Asymmetric mode

Fig. 4. Inverse Asymmetric mode