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ALWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Asymmetric Linear Weighted Moving Average.The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
- Regular
- Inverse
- Asymmetric
- Inverse asymmetric
- Applied price
Four calculation modes:
- Regular - behaves like an ordinary LWMA. The last period has the greatest weight.
- Inverse - the initial period has the greatest weight.
- Asymmetric - the period middle has the greatest weight. Initial and final periods have the lowest weights.
- Inverse asymmetric - the initial and final periods have the greatest weight. The middle part has the least weight.
Fig. 1. Regular mode
Fig. 2. Inverse mode
Fig. 3. Asymmetric mode
Fig. 4. Inverse Asymmetric mode
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21427
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