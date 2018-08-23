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Indicators

ALWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ALWMA.mq5 (11.08 KB) view
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Asymmetric Linear Weighted Moving Average.

The indicator has three input parameters:
  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
    • Regular
    • Inverse
    • Asymmetric
    • Inverse asymmetric
  • Applied price

Four calculation modes:

  1. Regular - behaves like an ordinary LWMA. The last period has the greatest weight.
  2. Inverse - the initial period has the greatest weight.
  3. Asymmetric - the period middle has the greatest weight. Initial and final periods have the lowest weights.
  4. Inverse asymmetric - the initial and final periods have the greatest weight. The middle part has the least weight.

Fig. 1. Regular mode


Fig. 2. Inverse mode


Fig. 3. Asymmetric mode


Fig. 4. Inverse Asymmetric mode

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21427

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