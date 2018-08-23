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Indicators

BezierMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
BezierMA.mq5 (8.11 KB) view
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Bezier-weighted Moving average.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Sensitivity
  • Applied price

Calculation:

BMA = SPC

where:

SPC - Sum(Price*Coeff) in the Period range
Coeff = (Period! / (i! * (Period-i)!)) * Sensitivity^i * (1-Sensitivity)^(Period-i)
Price - Applied price
N! - factorial

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21430

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