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BezierMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Bezier-weighted Moving average.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Sensitivity
- Applied price
Calculation:
BMA = SPC
where:
SPC - Sum(Price*Coeff) in the Period range Coeff = (Period! / (i! * (Period-i)!)) * Sensitivity^i * (1-Sensitivity)^(Period-i) Price - Applied price N! - factorial
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21430
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