BezierMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bezier-weighted Moving average. The indicator has three input parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Sensitivity

Applied price Calculation: BMA = SPC where: SPC - Sum(Price*Coeff) in the Period range Coeff = (Period! / (i! * (Period-i)!)) * Sensitivity^i * (1-Sensitivity)^(Period-i) Price - Applied price N! - factorial