CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candle_Amplitude - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7161
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Candle Amplitude oscillator displays the amplitude of candles in two modes:

  1. From High to Low
  2. From Open to Close

If the current candle's selected amplitude exceeds the previous candle's one, the oscillator line is green.

If the current candle's selected amplitude is lower than the previous candle's one, the oscillator line is red.

There is also a signal line - the average value of the candles amplitude for a selected period.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Calculation mode
    • High/Low - by High and Low prices
    • Open/Close - by Open and Close prices
  • Signal period - signal line period

Fig. 1. Candle Amplitude, High/Low mode


Fig. 2. Candle Amplitude, Open/Close mode

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21431

BezierMA BezierMA

BezierMA moving average

ASH ASH

Absolute Strength Histogram (ASH) indicator

Channel_Balance Channel_Balance

Channel balance indicator

FX_Trend FX_Trend

FX Trend trend-following indicator