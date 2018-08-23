Candle Amplitude oscillator displays the amplitude of candles in two modes:

From High to Low From Open to Close

If the current candle's selected amplitude exceeds the previous candle's one, the oscillator line is green. If the current candle's selected amplitude is lower than the previous candle's one, the oscillator line is red.

There is also a signal line - the average value of the candles amplitude for a selected period.

The indicator has two input parameters:

Calculation mode

High/Low - by High and Low prices

- by High and Low prices

Open/Close - by Open and Close prices

- by Open and Close prices Signal period - signal line period

Fig. 1. Candle Amplitude, High/Low mode





Fig. 2. Candle Amplitude, Open/Close mode