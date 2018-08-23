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Candle_Amplitude - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Candle Amplitude oscillator displays the amplitude of candles in two modes:
- From High to Low
- From Open to Close
If the current candle's selected amplitude exceeds the previous candle's one, the oscillator line is green.
If the current candle's selected amplitude is lower than the previous candle's one, the oscillator line is red.
There is also a signal line - the average value of the candles amplitude for a selected period.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Calculation mode
- High/Low - by High and Low prices
- Open/Close - by Open and Close prices
- Signal period - signal line period
Fig. 1. Candle Amplitude, High/Low mode
Fig. 2. Candle Amplitude, Open/Close mode
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21431
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